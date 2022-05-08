Espanyol edge to La Liga safety with Osasuna draw

Espanyol have moved to within one point of securing La Liga safety this season after drawing 1-1 at home to Osasuna.

The Catalans have avoided being dragged into a potential relegation battle in 2022 despite winning just one of their last six league games.

However, their rivals form has kept a constant gap between themselves and the drop zone, and they are now on the brink of staying in the top-flight in 2022/23.

Neither side created much in front of goal, in a tepid opening 40 minutes at the RCDE Stadium, before Kike Garcia hooked Osasuna in front just before the break.

The hosts did carry more attacking threat after the restart, and Nico Melamed’s brilliant effort did eventually rescue a point for Espanyol on the day before Chimy Avila rattled the crossbar in added time.

That is a BEAUTY! 😍 Nico Melamed with a great strike to bring Espanyol level 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/I4IIV6Gz8j — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 8, 2022

Up next for Espanyol, as they aim to tick off safety, is a midweek trip to Alaves, with already safe Osasuna hosting Getafe.

Images via Getty Images