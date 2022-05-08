Eric Garcia praises innate Ansu talent and sets second-place challenge

Champions League qualification was by no means a certainty for Barcelona this season, as they struggled through the opening months of the season. It wasn’t until February that they got themselves back into the top for.

A win against Real Betis has mathematically secured a place in the top four and in no small part that was down to Ansu Fati. Speaking to Sport after the match, Eric Garcia declared that Ansu possessed an innate talent.

“Ansu is one of these players that are born with that talent and that magic. Let’s hope that the injuries respect him, because in 20 minutes he’s demonstrated how he can help this team.”

🔊 "Vital for us" — @ericgm3 on the win at Betis pic.twitter.com/Stk84qyTGC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2022

Despite Fati’s goal, Barcelona wouldn’t get the winner until the very end of stoppage time, through an incredible Jordi Alba volley. Garcia said that the squad was now aiming for second place but also praised his colleagues for their response after conceding.

“The first objective was being in the Champions League and now second place is still there, that is to say, remaining second place. It was a difficult away game, because they are a great team and it was the first game in front of their fans after winning the Copa del Rey.”

“The goal that we conceded two minutes after we went ahead did us damage, but the team responded well. Against Cadiz and Rayo we didn’t have the luck that you need.”

Barcelona conceded the first goal against in both of their defeats to Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano, but were unable to find a response. In contrast, Barcelona have won their last nine matches in which they have taken the lead, the last time they didn’t being a 2-2 draw with Espanyol.