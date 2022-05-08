Elche already counting Lucas Boye as gone as Sevilla pursue frontman

One of the more attractive prospects for European level clubs in La Liga this summer is Lucas Boye. Linked with Atletico Madrid in January, it appears Sevilla have emerged as chief contenders for the Argentine’s signature.

That’s according to Estadio Deportivo, who say that Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi is greatly interested in bringing both Boye and Johan Mojica to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this summer.

The Sevilla daily say that Elche are prepared to sell Boye and have already started planning their accounts to incorporate a sale for the Argentine. His release clause sits at €25m, but Elche have also made contingency plans in case they are forced to accept an offer of €20m.

Boye is one of a rare breed of effective target men in La Liga, with the ability to hold the ball with his back to goal, but also capable of working space and scoring on his own. That was best exemplified when he was responsible for troubling Real Madrid’s defence in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. He notched a goal and an assist in the process.

His total for the season is 7 goals and 3 assists for the season isn’t altogether eye-catching, yet Boye has had to deal with injuries and Covid-19 this year, keeping him out of 12 league fixture so far.