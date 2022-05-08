Dani Alves reaches 100th La Liga assist days after 39th birthday

Dani Alves is no stranger to a milestone. The most decorated footballer in history, the Brazilian’s trophy cabinet weighs more than that of most football clubs.

Although he didn’t secure a trophy last night, he did reach another landmark against Real Betis. With his clipped ball over the top of the Real Betis defence, Alves registered his 100th assist in La Liga once Jordi Alba had bulleted it into the net.

The milestone came just two days after he turned 39, but he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon. Alves wants to be at Barcelona next season and on the whole intends to continue until his age surpasses the number of trophies he has (42).

JORDI ALBA WINS IT FOR BARCA IN STOPPAGE TIME 😳 pic.twitter.com/WFqCPmCZlE — Action Network Soccer (@ActionNetSoccer) May 7, 2022

Not only is he the defender with the most assists in the last 30 years, with a lead of some 30 over Roberto Carlos, just two players in that time have more than him. Teammate Lionel Messi holds a remarkable lead on 189, while Luis Figo is seven ahead of him on 107.