Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany provides Gavi contract update

Barcelona have achieved their goal when Xavi Hernandez took control of the club, achieving Champions League qualification. They did so with a 2-1 victory over Real Betis which mathematically ensured some financial security for the club next season.

That means that a lot of the talk in Barcelona can turn almost entirely to preparations for next year, if it hadn’t already. Regardless of big transfers, Barcelona have been just as focused on tying down their current stars for the future, giving renewals to Pedri, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo.

The one outstanding name from that list is Gavi. The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, becoming a crucial part of the Barcelona squad and making his international debut.

After the victory last night against Real Betis, Sporting Director Mateu Alemany was asked for an update on his contract situation by Sport.

“Gavi wants to stay. We’ve been talking for a long time and the two parties have the same idea, that he will be a Barcelona a player for many years.”

Against Real Betis there was also a start for Neto Murara, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen absent with illness. Alemany was then quizzed on his future, with the club desperately trying to free up their wage bill.

“Neto is a great goalkeeper, ter Stegen is a guaranteed starter and settled. We have the area covered; Neto has another year left on his contract. We are happy with the goalkeepers in the academy that are standing out like Inaki [Pena] or Arnau [Tenas].”

Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski had revealed recently that he had agreed a deal to join Barcelona in January, but Neto’s refusal to leave had scuppered the deal.