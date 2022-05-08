Atletico Madrid clinch key derby win over Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have boosted their chances of securing a Top Four finish in La Liga this season thanks to a 1-0 derby win over Real Madrid.

Los Rojblancos are aiming to end the campaign on a high after falling short in their title defence in 2021/22 with Los Blancos already crowned as champions.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to rest the majority of his big names, as the Italian tries to balance his squad, ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28.

However, a spot kick from Belgian star Yannick Carrasco, just before the break, handed Atletico their first El Derbi league win since 2016, and a first at home since 2015.

Atleti strike first in El Derbi! 🔴⚪ Yannick Carrasco converts from the spot after Cunha was taken down for the penalty 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjE3sfTTWr — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 8, 2022

Real Madrid did rally after the restart, with Luka Jovic and Federico Valverde forcing a vital stops from Jan Oblak, before Carrasco hit a post late on.

A win for Atletico almost confirms their spot in next season’s Champions League, with a six point lead over fifth place Real Betis as it stands, ahead of travelling to Elche in midweek.

