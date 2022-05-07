La Liga Levante

Real Sociedad’s Top Four hopes hit as Levante secure survival boost

Real Sociedad’s chances of securing a Top Four finish look to be over as they lost 2-1 away at Levante.

La Real find themselves almost certain to drop into the Europa League race during the end of season run-in as Levante aim to stay in the top flight.

The visitors carved out the better chances early on, with Alexander Isak blasting an effort against the crossbar, before the break.

However, the contest opened up after the restart, with Jorge Miramon finally edging the hosts in front.

Veteran star David Silva headed La Real level, but Gonzalo Melero kept his cool to slot home from the penalty spot in added time to clinch a vital three points for Levante.

La Real face an anxious wait on the weekend’s results, before heading to struggling Cadiz in midweek, as Levante move to three points of safety, as they go to Real Madrid next weekend.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alexander Isak David Silva Gonzalo Melero Jorge Miramon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.