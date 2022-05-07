Real Madrid squad set for incredible bonus if they win the Champions League

Real Madrid are enjoying themselves this season. It’s been evident in the Champions League celebrations, in Carlo Ancelotti’s press conferences and in the title celebrations.

With good reason. Having won the Supercopa de Espana, sealed the league title last weekend and made it to the Champions League final, Los Blancos have surpassed expectations this season.

It’s good business for the team this season too. Mundo Deportivo published a report detailing the bonuses of the team for winning the league title and the Champions League.

Each player will has already secured €500,000 for winning the title and could be in for a further €800,000 for European success – taking the total to a cool €1.3m per player.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is not quite as well rewarded, but would also be in for €1m should he win the European Cup too. For the likes of Ancelotti and the superstars, this is unlikely to change their lives, but the likes of Andriy Lunin and Jesus Vallejo could be set to make a considerable improvement in their living standards.