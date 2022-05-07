Napoli interested in Granada goalkeeper Luis Maximiano

Granada have endured a tough season, currently on their thrid manager of the campaign in Aitor Karanka. Yet there’s no doubt it would have been trickier if they hadn’t had Luis Maximiano in goal.

The Portuguese ‘keeper signed for Granada last summer as a relative unknown in Spain, but has since impressed with Los Nazaries. In a team struggling towards the bottom of the table, Maximiano has come up big for his team time and again with excellent stops.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed. Reports from Il Mattino in Italy were picked up by Estadio Deportivo, which tell of the interest of Napoli. Luciano Spalletti’s side wouldn’t be keen on paying his €25m release clause, but Granada would be willing to accept a lower offer.

Although Napoli are yet to reach that figure, the report puts Granada’s asking price at around €17m. Arriving from Sporting Club de Portugal for just €4.5m, it would represent a quick profit for Granada.