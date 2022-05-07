Marc-Andre ter Stegen misses Real Betis trip for Barcelona

Barcelona are en-route to Seville in order to take on Real Betis in a partidazo this Saturday night. They will have to do so without their starting goalkeeper though.

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is missing the match with a last-minute stomach illness that has prevented him form travelling with the squad. Barcelona can secure Champions League football mathematically with a victory tonight, but this will be a boost for Real Betis, who are hanging onto their own hopes of making the top four.

The likely replacement will be Brazilian goalkeeper Neto Murara, the only other goalkeeper in the squad being youngster Arnau Tenas. As Sport point out, Neto would be making his first appearance since in four months, last appearing in the Copa del Rey against Linense.

That was one of just three appearances Neto has made this season, the others coming against Real Sociedad and Athletic Club in August during the opening matchdays.

Ter Stegen has come under the microscope for his performances over the last 18 months, some suggesting that Barcelona should upgrade at the position. That pressure has eased in recent months though, with Barcelona team performing better in recent months.