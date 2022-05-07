Leandro Paredes confesses Real Madrid dream

Real Madrid are a club in fashion at the moment. Following three heroic comebacks in the Champions League, most of the footballing cognoscenti are marvelling at their mental strength.

At the opposite end of that spectrum are Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions have been doing their absolute best to win a Champions League over the last decade, but have consistently fallen short, in most cases due to astonishing mental collapses.

One of the players involved in their most recent exit would be open to making a switch between the two. Speaking to Argentine channel TyC Sports, in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, Leandro Paredes spoke about the one European team he would like to play for.

“I would like to play for Real Madrid. Every player dreams of wearing that shirt. It’s a very important club, but I have a lot of respect for PSG and I am more than happy here.”

Whether Real Madrid would be interested in taking him on is another question. Los Blancos currently have Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde trying to break into the starting midfield, while Aurelien Tchouameni has also been linked with the club.