Fuenlabrada suffer Segunda relegation as Malaga remain in truoble

Fuenlabrada have been relegated from the Segunda Division after a 2-1 defeat at home to Real Sociedad’s B team.

A loss at the Estadio Fernando Torres means the Madrid-based side slip down to the third tier as La Real’s second string see their own survival chances boosted.

Two more teams will be relegated down to the newly formed Primera División RFEF with three games left to play in the regular season.

Han sido tres años inolvidables @LaLiga Caímos, pero volveremos 💪💙 pic.twitter.com/z3NkaHiz8w — CF Fuenlabrada (@Fuenla) May 7, 2022

Amorbieta look almost certain to join Fuenlabrada, and basement side Alcorcon in dropping out of the division, with the final place set to be a straight battle between Xabi Alonso’s La Real reserves and Malaga.

Malaga end the weekend with a two-point lead outside the bottom four, however, they have the more difficult final run of games.

Pablo Guede’s team are looking to avoid playing in the third division, for the first time since 1998, but they face a tricky trip away to play off chasing Tenerife next weekend.

