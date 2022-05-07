French Football Federation President Le Graet suggest Zidane may take over PSG

Given the large public presence he has, Zinedine Zidane is a man that plays his cards close to his chest. Despite managing Real Madrid twice and playing for the Spanish giants, he gives little away.

Since leaving Real Madrid last season, there hasn’t been too many suggestions that he may take over, with probably the strongest links being to the French national team.

The man who would make that decision is Noel Le Graet. The President of the French Football Federation was happy to admit he had interest in him.

“First of all, you have to be careful with what you say. Zidane showed in Madrid that he has qualities that you hardly imagined. In the mind of the French people, he could be a successor. But that isn’t my objective. We will see. If Didier [Deschamps] and I separate, he will be one of the options without doubt.

The interview with L’Equipe was picked up by Diario AS and the French paper pressed for more, asking if he was a priority.

“I’m not going to say: I hope that Didier says he doesn’t want to renew and I am going to see Zidane.”

“Do you see me saying today: ‘it’s Zidane who will replace Deschamps?’ We will see. Maybe Zidane will take charge of PSG. But today we will do everything possible to ensure Didier is in the best place possible to win this World Cup.”

Rumours have swirled around the future of the current Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentine has insisted that he will stay in the job. Stranger things have happened in football though and one way or another, Zidane’s next step will be an intriguing one.