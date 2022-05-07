Dani Ceballos and David Alaba will miss Madrid derby

Real Madrid come into the Madrid derby with several absences and on Saturday morning, they appear to have added a new one.

Dani Ceballos was largely regarded as an outcast for much of the season, but in recent weeks has won the hearts of many Madridistas with cameos in the Champions League and couple of performances in the league. Yet he will be missing for Sunday’s night’s tie against Atletico Madrid.

On Saturday morning Real Madrid released an update on their training session, revealing that Ceballos had exercised indoors. When they released their squad list for the match shortly after, Ceballos wasn’t on it. Sport put the absence down to a muscular problem picked up in training.

Ceballos will be one of six absences for Carlo Ancelotti to deal with. David Alaba is still yet to fully recover from his muscle issues, while Isco, Marcelo, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale will also miss the derby.