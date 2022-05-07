Atletico Madrid La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti set to rotate with 20-man squad against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will reshuffle his starting options for their weekend trip to neighbours Atletico Madrid tomorrow night.

Los Blancos have already been confirmed as La Liga champions this season with Diego Simeone’s charges set to give them a guard of honour at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

However, despite the fierce rivalry between the two Madrileño giants, Ancelotti is already preparing for a Champions League final up against Liverpool on May 28.

The Italian coach will look to balance his squad between maintaining match fitness and bringing in vital rest periods in the coming weeks ahead of their showdown in Paris.

Injuries have also impacted his selection options this weekend, with a 20-man squad named, and Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin set to make a rare start in goal.

Jesus Vallejo, Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic could all potentially start, as Ancelotti rests his veteran stars ahead of the end of season run-in.

