Cadiz boost La Liga survival hopes with key Elche win

Cadiz have given themselves a renewed chance of La Liga survival this season thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Elche.

Sergio Gonzalez’s side continued their recent run of positive form, with a dominant second half display at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, despite being forced to wait until the final stages to secure a breakthrough in the contest.

Elche were forced to play the final 20 minutes with ten men, following Ezequiel Ponce’s red card, before veteran star Alvaro Negredo eventually nodded the home side in front from close range.

That opened the floodgates for Gonzalez’s hosts, as a defensive blunder gifted Ruben Sobrino a second goal, and Anthony Lozano wrapped it up in added time.

Cadiz now end the weekend three points above the drop zone, ahead of facing Real Sociedad next weekend, and Elche host Atletico Madrid as they aim to confirm their own top flight safety.

