Barcelona seal Top Four spot with last gasp Real Betis win

Barcelona have confirmed a Top Four finish this season after grabbing a 2-1 added time win away at Real Betis.

La Blaugrana end the weekend with a Champions League place for next season in the bag as Betis’ hopes of joining them begin to fade.

Both sides had chances in a open first half at the Estadio Benito Villamarin with Ronald Araujo and Guido Rodriguez foiled by the woodwork.

However, just as the visitors looked to be frustrated in the closing stages, Barcelona secured a bolt of inspiration from substitute Ansu Fati.

The Spanish international has not scored a La Liga goal since October but his deflected strike finally edged Xavi’s side in front.

But, Manuel Pellegrini’s hosts reacted, as former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra bulleted home an equaliser, before the away side snatched it in the final seconds through Jordi Alba’s thunderbolt.

Up next for is a midweek home game against Celta Vigo with Real Betis heading to Valencia.

