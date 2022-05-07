Atletico Madrid missing three central figures for Madrid derby

Diego Simeone faces arguably the hardest fixture of all as Atletico Madrid look to ensure their place in next season’s Champions League. Real Madrid are riding the crest of a wave and will arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano in high spirits, looking to rub the noses of their rivals in their La Liga success.

El Cholo will have to find a way of way of breaking Atletico Madrid’s poor run against Los Blancos, with just one win in their last six matches. It’s also six years since Atleti beat their crosstown rivals in La Liga.

They will have to do so without three figures in the spine of their team too. Joao Felix finally looked as if he was coming into his own before picking up an injury in April, while midfielder Thomas Lemar has been troubled by poor fitness at various points throughout the season. Both will be absent against Real Madrid, as will Mario Hermoso. The defender is suspended for the match after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend.

On a positive note, Simeone will have Reinildo Mandava – he was also set to be suspended but won his appeal on Thursday, as reported by Diario AS. Stefan Savic is also set to return, who was suspended last week, as noted by Sport.