Alaves on the brink of La Liga relegation after Celta Vigo thrashing

Alaves look set to become the first team to be relegated from La Liga in 2021/22 after they lost 4-0 away at Celta Vigo.
The Basque team remain rooted to the bottom of the table, with three games left to play this month, plus a six point gap to safety.
Celta have now confirmed their own top flight survival, with a crucial three points on the board in Galicia, as Thiago Galhardo poked them in front after six minutes.
Captain Iago Aspas netted his 16th league goal of the campaign, with a trademark poacher’s finish before the break.
The game was eventually decided either side of the hour mark, as Ximo Navarro’s netted and own goal, before being dismissed, and Aspas volleyed home a brilliant clincher.
Celta now head to Barcelona in midweek league action with Alaves hosting Espanyol, and a defeat could relegate them, if results go against them elsewhere.
