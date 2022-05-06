Xavi insists Barcelona’s Tiki-taka ideals are unmoveable

Barcelona boss Xavi has insisted the club remain committed to their tactical philosophy in 2022.

Xavi’s own return to the club, during the 2021/22 season, appeared to signal a positive return to their traditional values on the pitch.

However, after falling short in both domestic and European action in recent weeks, Xavi’s methods have come under increased scrutiny.

La Blaugrana look well placed to confirm a Champions League place in 2022, via a Top Four finish in the Spanish top flight, but they are trailing well behind in the title race.

Despite finding themselves with significant work to do over the summer, to kick off the 2022/23 season with genuine ambitions of a title charge, Xavi is confident his players can rise to the challenge.

“In the history of Barcelona, we have played a certain way”, via Barcelona CF on Twitter.

“With this style of play and philosophy, we have managed to win five Champions League titles.

The Barça style is non-negotiable, says Xavi pic.twitter.com/336eKuv3Gr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2022

“Around the world, ‘Pep’s Barca with Messi’, are the envy of the world.

“That is seen as the best club team ever. My message is always focused on how we win, and we must persist in this style of play.”

Xavi’s Barcelona have almost confirmed a Top Four finish this weekend as they head to Real Betis on Saturday night.

Real Sociedad’s defeat away at relegation battling Levante has altered the Champions League qualification picture with a win all that is needed to seal another season in Europe’s top competition for Xavi.