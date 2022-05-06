Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has broken his silence following his disappointing performance against Liverpool.

The Yellow Submarine looked like they might achieve the unthinkable against Jurgen Klopp‘s men in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Villarreal came from two goals down to level the tie, but it all went wrong after half-time.

A huge mistake from goalkeeper Rulli allowed Liverpool to retake the lead, and his performance didn’t improve.

The Argentine probably should have done better with the second goal and made another huge effort for the third as Liverpool cruised to a win in the second half.

On the back of the performance, Rulli has received intense criticism, especially having also made key errors earlier in the season.

But while he admits to a broken heart, Rulli has taken a very reasonable approach on Instagram, explaining how he has put everything on the line.

“When you leave your heart and soul in search of unforgettable moments, there is no reproach, and today I can calmly say that I feel that way,” he said.

“Today, Villarreal is bigger than yesterday and that is really what matters, seeing our badge among the best 4 in Europe is something to feel proud of and keep that memory forever.

“We are at the door of a new final and personally, with a broken heart for not having been able to help as I would have liked, but with the satisfaction of having some teammates and above all a fanbase that are incredible.

“Thank you for fighting with us every game, every play and every minute as if they were one more and have no doubt that we will return to Europe hungrier than ever! ENDAVANT GROGUETS!!!”