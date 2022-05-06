Sevilla would consider offering Antony Martial a deal this summer

Sevilla’s title challenge has firmly come off the tracks in the second half of the season, even if the President denies they were ever thinking about winning it. Yet when they reportedly rejected bids for Diego Carlos and brought in Antony Martial and Jesus Corona, it really did seem as if they may push Real Madrid all the way.

Part of the reason they didn’t could be attributed to the lack of impact of the signings in January. Corona has performed well without being spectacular, but Martial’s effect has been minimal so far. Dealing with injuries at various points, the Frenchman has managed just one goal and one assist in his 11 appearances. Granted, Sevilla haven’t been a free-scoring side this season regardless of his own troubles.

Despite those numbers, Sevilla are supposedly looking into the prospect of retaining the Frenchman under certain conditions.

Estadio Deportivo say that Martial is earning around £240,000 per week at Manchester United and any salary of the sort would be out of reach for Los Nervionenses. Currently, Sevilla are paying 40% of his wages.

The Sevilla paper carried the news from The Mirror that Martial was not in new manager Erik ten Hag’s plans though. With two years on his contract and a considerable salary, it’s said that United would consider rescinding his contract if both parties could come to an agreement on compensation.

If that was the case, Monchi would be able to make an offer to Martial, with a lower salary and no transfer fee. Even so, if he were to become a free transfer, there would be more competition from around Europe too.