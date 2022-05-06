Ronald Araujo has explained why he rejected other offers to remain at Barcelona long term.

The Uruguayan faced an uncertain future at Camp Nou with his previous contract set to come to an end in 2023.

Araujo would likely have been sold this summer had he not penned a new deal, and for a moment, it looked concerning for Barcelona.

Clubs were circling with Araujo rejecting a number of offers from Barca, who were hoping to save a buck or two with their renovation offers.

In the end, Araujo did sign a deal, and it was still a club friendly one, a debt Barca say they will pay back in time.

The 23-year-old is now tied down until 2023, ending all transfer rumours.

And in an interview with Sport, he was asked why he rejected a number of offers from top European clubs to commit his long-term future to Camp Nou.

“It was always my wish. The renewal is a great happiness,” he said.

“I am in the best club in the world and it’s a reward for the work done.

“The confidence that the club has in me means that I am doing things well.”

Araujo is a key part of Xavi Hernandez’s plans and will likely remain a starting centre-back for years to come.