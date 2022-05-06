Real Madrid star Rodrygo says he finally understands the Bernabeu legend after the comeback win over Manchester City.

Los Blancos are Champions League finalists again after finding their back from a near certain defeat to Manchester City.

Two Rodrygo goals in the dying minutes of normal time and an extra time penalty from Karim Benzema saw Real Madrid pull off an almost unimaginable comeback.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men will now face Liverpool in the Paris final, and that was a sentence few would have believed possible with two minutes remaining of normal time in the semi-final.

Los Blancos hadn’t even managed a shot on target up until that point, but a Rodrygo brace changed everything.

Though, even when all seems lost, there is something about Real Madrid and the Bernabeu in the Champions League.

There always seems to be an escape route, and having helped his team on their way to the comeback, Rodrygo says he now believes in the legend.

“This fanbase is incredible,” he told Diario AS.

“After the night against PSG, Chelsea and City, we have the youngsters have understood the legend of the Bernabeu on European nights.”