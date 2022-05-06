Real Madrid star Rodrygo has received some very special congratulations on the back of his fine European performance.

The winger put on a superb display to score twice in the final minutes of Real Madrid‘s Champions League semi-final second leg with Manchester City.

The goals saved Los Blancos from semi-final elimination and allowed Karim Benzema to secure a Paris final spot with an extra time penalty.

Rodrygo has enjoyed a good season, but he has struggled with inconsistency, battling Marco Asensio for a starting spot on the right.

The evening had to be the biggest night of Rodrygo’s young career, and so it is only fitting that he receive congratulations from one of his country’s heroes.

Brazil legend Pele took to Instagram to congratulate the Real Madrid star.

He said: “I always knew the day to congratulate you would come, my friend. There is no other way for those who work hard and love what they do.

“You are enlightened and you will still bring us many joys, @rodrygogoes. Congratulations @realmadrid! I can’t wait to watch the final!”

Rodrygo will now be looking to take the momentum into the rest of the season to make sure he can land a starting spot for the final later this month.