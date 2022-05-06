Jose Mourinho says he has already spoken to Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid’s comeback win over Manchester City.

Ancelotti is eyeing another Champions League title after guiding Los Blancos to this year’s Paris final, where they will meet Liverpool.

Real Madrid needed an unlikely comeback to reach Paris, coming back from two goals down in two minutes at the very end of their clash against Manchester City.

A brace from Rodrygo and an extra time penalty from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid progress.

And former Los Blancos boss Mourinho reached a final of his own, taking Roma to the Conference League final with a win over Leicester City on Thursday.

And after the game, an emotional Mourinho spoke about how he contacted old friend Ancelotti after the Italian’s achievement on Wednesday night.

“Yesterday I spoke with Ancelotti. Madrid are in my heart – I am white, white, white,” he said, as per Diario AS.

“It’s the biggest club in the world. I am very friendly with Carlo. I know that he is happy for his Roma and for his friend Jose.

“We are going to see if these two young coaches are going to win their finals.”

Mourinho has been criticised over recent years for difficult spells with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

But he seems to be turning a corner with Roma, and a Conference League title would be yet another piece of silverware in his trophy cabinet.