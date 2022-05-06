Celta Vigo star Iago Aspas has taken his side ahead of the Champions League final later this month.

We now know Real Madrid and Liverpool will once again meet in UEFA’s showpiece event after Los Blancos pulled off a stunning comeback against Manchester City.

Two goals in two minutes at the death and an extra time winner from Karim Benzema saw Carlo Ancelotti turn around a two-goal deficit.

And that came after Liverpool survived a two-goal comeback to see off a spirited Villarreal to book their spot in the final.

One player you would expect to want Liverpool to win is former Reds forward Aspas, who spent two years at Anfield, albeit he did struggle to show the level he has managed at Celta Vigo across his career.

But the Spain international says he is siding with Real Madrid due to his loyalties to La Liga.

“I have a lot of appreciation for Liverpool, but I prefer Real Madrid to win because they give more hype to La Liga,” he told Cadena Ser.

It seems it’s country before former employees for Aspas.