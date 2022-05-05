Watch: An emotional Carlo Ancelotti embraces his son at the final whistle of Real Madrid’s remontada

Real Madrid did the impossible last night.

The Spanish giants were minutes away from being eliminated from the Champions League by Manchester City only to score twice in the final minutes of the game to take it to extra-time.

Riyad Mahrez’s 73rd minute goal had put City two goals clear at the Santiago Bernabeu only for a brace from Rodrygo Goes in the 90th and 91st minutes to draw the two sides level on aggregate.

Then, in extra time, Karim Benzema stepped up to win it for Madrid with a calmly taken penalty. After that, all hell broke loose at the Bernabeu as Madrid secured their place in Paris.

That’s where they’ll face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28th. The game will take place at the Stade de France.

The Reds, who knocked Villarreal out in similarly dramatic fashion the previous evening at La Ceramica, will be out for revenge. Madrid beat them in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

But first Madrid needed to celebrate the achievement of getting there and they certainly did that. The final whistle saw an emotional moment between Carlo Ancelotti and his son, Davide.

They embraced and both quite clearly had tears in their eyes.

The pair have had their methods questioned ever since they lost their jobs with Bayern Munich. Since then they’ve coached Napoli and Everton – they thought their days in the elite were over.

So to make it back to the Champions League final was amazing.