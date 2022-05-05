Villarreal star Pau Torres is expected to be targeted again this summer.

Torres was the subject of an offer last summer when Tottenham had an offer accepted for his services.

But the centre-back decided to stay with his hometown club to play Champions League football.

And what a decision that turned out to be, with Unai Emery‘s men reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

But as we approach the next summer transfer window, Torres is once again attracting attention, and it’s expected this is the summer when he will finally move on.

According to the Daily Mail via Sport, Torres is once again being eyed by Tottenham, who believe the centre-back can be signed this summer.

The Villarreal star has a release clause worth €65million, though the Yellow Submarine could accept a little less to allow Torres to move on, given what he has given the club.

The Yellows have already named a club centre after Torres, who won the Europa League with his hometown team last season.