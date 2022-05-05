Valencia put Hugo Guillamon renewal on hold

The summer of 2022 promises to be an interesting one at Paterna, although perhaps that’s not the word that Valencia fans would use.

With Carlos Soler and Jose Gaya both out of contract in 2023 and no news on their renewals, it’s entirely possible they may be out the door in the summer. Los Che will likely have to sell in order to cover financial gaps and manager Jose Bordalas is also not certain to be there next season.

Another young star is also waiting to sign a new contract with the club. Hugo Guillamon also has a year remaining on his deal and will no doubt attract interest should he not renew.

In this case it did seem as if everything had been resolved. According to Superdeporte Guillamon had agreed on a new contract with the club and is waiting to sign the contract with Anil Murthy to make it official.

However if the report has it right, that was weeks ago and the green light from Peter Lim is still yet to arrive. Although there’s no suggestion that the deal won’t get done, there’s no such thing as a certainty in football and the Meriton ownership group at Valencia have made a habit out of springing surprises.

Los Che could do with locking down Guillamon – playing both in midfield and defence, the 22-year-old was recently called up to the Spain squad. He’s also Valencia’s second most used player after Goncalo Guedes and losing him his talent and potential would be a massive blow.