Toni Kroos reveals Ancelotti asked for advice on substitutions from players

As we enter the aftermath of Real Madrid’s incredible comeback against Manchester City in the Champions League, more and more details about the event continue to emerge.

There were emotional scenes at the final whistle, as staff and players basked in the glory of their achievement. None more so than the embrace shared by Carlo Ancelotti and his son, Davide Ancelotti. The euphoria was palpable and the celebrations from the dressing room assured Madridistas that the players were revelling in the moment just as much as them.

Pep Guardiola has been criticised for not giving his players enough protagonism, which arguably is the greatest contrast between him and his opposite number, Ancelotti.

Toni Kroos: "Ancelotti asked for the opinion of the experienced players on who he should sub on at extra-time. This situation describes him perfectly as a coach and is why he works so well with the team. pic.twitter.com/bZFlNzSYCX — Fasih Khawaja. (@KF7_gfx) May 5, 2022

After the match, Toni Kroos, who had been substituted in the 68th minute for goalscorer Rodrygo Goes, explained that Ancelotti had even involved his players in the decision-making process.

“Ancelotti asked the veteran players our opinion about which changes to make in extra time. That describes perfectly the manager he is and why he works so well with this team.”

Mundo Deportivo covered the quotes, while there is a video of the event in which Ancelotti can be seen discussing matters with Marcelo and Kroos.

As Kroos says, this is another instance of Ancelotti doing differently. While most managerial styles in modern football are much more hierarchical, Ancelotti has much closer and even more democratic style than many of his peers.