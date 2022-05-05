Sevilla President Jose Castro convinced of top four finish

Sevilla have been through a tricky season. With the main objective of keeping themselves in the top four, some of their fans dared to dream of a title challenge as they kept pace with Real Madrid until February.

Since, things have tailed off significantly, with just two wins in the last two months domestically and elimination from the Europa League to West Ham. It’s made it difficult for many to evaluate their season.

For Sevilla President Jose Castro, winning the league was never an option. Speaking to Cadena SER at the Feria de Sevilla, Castro did go halfway to admitting they were going all in.

“We never talked about winning La Liga, what is true is that we made a big effort to not sell players in the summer and in winter with big offers and we brought in two players like Tecatito [Corona] and [Antony] Martial.”

“We put all the meat on the grill to try as much as possible and we will keep making the maximum effort possible.”

Sevilla lost none of their stars in that time but their two January arrivals have had mixed results too. Martial has often been injured since moving from Manchester United and has scored just once, although Corona has fared better.

Sevilla sit 6 points clear of city rivals Real Betis in fifth with 4 games to go and Castro was certain that Los Nervionenses would achieve their goal at the start of the season.

“I am completely confident that we will be in the Champions League for a third consecutive year and I say that because I believe in my team and it’s also difficult for the other teams to win all of their games. We have two matches at home and two away and we have to show that the 64 points have been because we have been second best team in La Liga and now the third.”

Overall, Castro painted a very positive picture of the situation. Mundo Deportivo carried the quotes, which contradict the crowd at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, who have booed Sevilla off the field on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

“In the second half [of the season] we have secured fewer points, we haven’t played as well as we would like. That’s a reality, but we have to analyse everything in a very competitive league with very powerful teams and it’s very hard to win matches. That’s why wins bring the happiness they do… In the end you look at it and the point against Cadiz is good.”