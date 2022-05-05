Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has criticised Real Madrid amid their brilliant Champions League comeback.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men were headed for a Champions League exit, losing 2-0 on aggregate against Manchester City in the 88th minute, until which point they hadn’t managed a shot on target.

But two late Rodrygo goals later and Real Madrid had bagged extra time.

Determined to make the most of their comeback, Los Blancos even found a winner when Karim Benzema stroked home a penalty, and it’s yet another Champions League final for the Spanish giants.

It was a stunning comeback and an equally disastrous collapse from City, who dominated for much of the tie.

And despite his United links, Schmeichel was left a little bothered by that, voicing his complaints on CBS Sports via Diario AS.

“The first chance was the first goal in the 90th minute, the second goal was the second chance and the third goal was the third time they hit the target,” he said.

“Real Madrid have got no right to be in that final. They were the poorest team by a mile over the two games.

“Man City were in full control but it’s that one moment we talked about that. We talked about how that stadium in there could be the 12th man. When they started that second half, that chance after just eight seconds it was like they set the whole place on fire and it was just unbelievable.

“I feel a little bit sorry for Manchester City, I have to say that because I thought apart from that goal in the 90th minute they played really well, they had everything under control.

“Rodri in midfield was awesome tonight and I’m not going to criticise anything, but if you lose a player like Kevin De Bruyne and the game turns out in the way it does then you miss him in that last 30 minutes and he was sorely missed.

“But I mean my God! Real Madrid, where does that come from? I have absolutely no idea.

“They didn’t play well. Predicting this Champions League has been very, very difficult. I had Bayern Munich winning it and they got knocked out in the quarter-finals.

“I did think Real Madrid would go into the final because of the situation in England but they were so poor.

“Only the game at Chelsea was good. I don’t understand anything about football any more.”

Ultimately, Real Madrid won the game and deserved to win.

This is where City discovered that football is as much about mentality as skill, and evidentially, the mental game is just as important as dominating with play.