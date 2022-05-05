Lionel Messi reacted to Real Madrid’s stunning comeback over Manchester City.

Los Blancos shocked everyone with their late comeback against City, scoring twice in the final minutes of the game to force extra time.

Rodrygo scored twice to ensure extra-time after Carlo Ancelotti‘s men had failed to manage a shot on target within the first 88 minutes.

Real Madrid took full advantage in extra time, winning a stonewall penalty for Karim Benzema to slot home.

Ancelotti’s men completed the unlikely comeback and secured a spot in the Paris final against Liverpool later this month.

Everyone connected with City was left stunned, including club legend and former Barca star Sergio Aguero.

Aguero was doing a live reaction to the game with fellow Argentine Carlos Tevez, and during the show, he revealed a text from Messi.

Messi has text him saying ‘It cannot be.’

Everyone watching on will have had a similar reaction.