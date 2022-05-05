Kylian Mbappe’s mother denies Paris Saint-Germain renewal

Madridistas may have feared some cold water being poured on their dream end to the season, less than 24 hours after they qualified for the Champions League final.

Reports broke on Thursday evening form La Parisien (via Sport) that Kylian Mbappe had agreed a deal to renew his contract for 2 more years with Paris Saint-Germain, with an option for a further year. The deal, according to the French paper, would be worth €50m a year in salary each with a mind-boggling €100m signing bonus.

It didn’t take long for the Madrid press to respond however. Mario Cortegana spoke to Mbappe’s mother, Fayza Lamary, told Marca there was no basis to the reports.

“It’s completely false that Kylian has renewed.”

“[Real Madrid] continue to be the first option.”

Lamary’s words will be welcomed in Madrid, with Florentino Perez determined to secure the signature of the French superstar.

Their recent run in the Champions League may well have worked as the perfect advertisement for Real Madrid, given PSG’s own troubles winning the Champions League. No doubt Mbappe will see conquering the Champions League as his next challenge in the game.