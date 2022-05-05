Gerard Pique to miss the rest of the season with persistent adductor injury

It’s been an entertaining season for Gerard Pique, but it looks as if we may have seen the last of him for this year.

The Catalan defender has been suffering with tendinopathy for several months, as revealed by Xavi Hernandez, and playing what part he could in recent times. Yet it appears that the injury has finally got the better of him.

After starting the 2-1 victory over Real Mallorca last Sunday, Pique limped off after just 28 minutes, having once again strained his already fragile thighs.

On Thursday Barcelona announced that his injury formally, saying that his recovery would determine his availability going forward. However Sport say that Barcelona have given up hope of him recovering before the end of the season.

Instead of risking further aggravation, Pique will focus on being fully recovered for the preseason with Barcelona. Now that Barcelona are in a relatively comfortable position with regards to Champions League qualification, his absence may well be less of a problem for Xavi.

Every time Pique has been absent, it has been sorely noted by the Blaugrana across the season. It’s no coincidence their defensive struggles in recent weeks have come with the 36-year-old either absent or half fit.