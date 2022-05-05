Former La Masia player Sergi Canos offered to Barcelona

As rumours continue swirl around Barcelona’s summer plans, one under the radar option could be Sergi Canos.

The wide player left Barcelona to join Liverpool as a teenager and despite not being to able to break through on Merseyside, has made to the Premier League with Brentford.

After a loan spell at Brentford and a move to Norwich, he joined the former permanently and made it as a first-team fixture. Originally a wide-forward, Canos has since been converted into a wide-player capable of playing at wing-back too.

Therein lies the interest of Barcelona, according to Sport. Canos has been offered to Barcelona and would cost around €10m. With uncertainty surrounding the full-back and wide positions at the Blaugrana, his versatility and price could make him a viable option.

Canos would be the latest of a number of lower-profile signings in recent seasons, following on from Martin Braithwaite, Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore. This is likely a consequence of the dire financial situation at the club, as the technical team try to retain depth without breaking the bank.