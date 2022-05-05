Former Barcelona player Gio van Bronckhorst guides Rangers to Europa League final

What Barcelona couldn’t achieve this season, one of their former left-backs has. Giovanni van Bronckhorst played in the Blaugrana for four years between 2003 and 2007, winning two league titles and a Champions League. He’s now just one step away from winning a European trophy as a manager.

‘Gio’ played every match of Barcelona’s 2006 Champions League run and was well-liked for his time in Catalonia. On Thursday evening the Dutchman guided Rangers to the Europa League final with a 3-2 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig. In Seville, where the final is being held, van Bronckhorst will face Eintracht Frankfurt – Barcelona’s slayers.

Welcome To The Party, Ally McCoist! Super Ally can't help but join Rangers' celebrations at Ibrox! 😅#UEL pic.twitter.com/BP6h9Yatc1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 5, 2022

It was also a significant night for a former Real Madrid manager. Now in charge of Roma, Jose Mourinho beat out Leicester City 2-1 on aggregate with a Tammy Abraham goal to make it to the first ever Conference league final. While he would no doubt swap places with his former successor Carlo Ancelotti, the Portuguese does become the first manager to coach in the finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.