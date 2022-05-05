Football Espana and CNN reflect on Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat of Manchester City

Real Madrid did the impossible last night.

The Spanish giants were minutes away from being eliminated from the Champions League by Manchester City only to score twice in the final minutes of the game to take it to extra-time.

Riyad Mahrez’s 73rd minute goal had put City two goals clear at the Santiago Bernabeu only for a brace from Rodrygo Goes in the 90th and 91st minutes to draw the two sides level on aggregate.

Then, in extra time, Karim Benzema stepped up to win it for Madrid with a calmly taken penalty. After that, all hell broke loose at the Bernabeu as Madrid secured their place in Paris.

That’s where they’ll face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28th. The game will take place at the Stade de France.

It was a truly remarkable evening that Football Espana editor Alan Feehely reflected on immediately post-match with CNN.