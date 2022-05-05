Eduardo Camavinga the game-changer once again as Real Madrid stun Manchester City

Real Madrid did the impossible last night.

The Spanish giants were minutes away from being eliminated from the Champions League by Manchester City only to score twice in the final minutes of the game to take it to extra-time.

Riyad Mahrez’s 73rd minute goal had put City two goals clear at the Santiago Bernabeu only for a brace from Rodrygo Goes in the 90th and 91st minutes to draw the two sides level on aggregate.

Then, in extra time, Karim Benzema stepped up to win it for Madrid with a calmly taken penalty. After that, all hell broke loose at the Bernabeu as Madrid secured their place in Paris.

That’s where they’ll face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28th. The game will take place at the Stade de France.

The Reds, who knocked Villarreal out in similarly dramatic fashion the previous evening at La Ceramica, will be out for revenge. Madrid beat them in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

One of the most remarkable men of the evening at the Bernabeu was undoubtedly Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman changed the game when he came on in the second half with his drive, enthusiasm and bravery in carrying the ball forward.

Still just 19 years of age, Camavinga joined Madrid from Rennes last summer and has been questioned on occasion this season. But in recent times he’s shown that he’s learning and in the biggest moments, under the brightest lights, he’s delivered.