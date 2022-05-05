Clarence Seedorf explains what makes Real Madrid’s Champions League mentality unique

Real Madrid did the impossible last night.

The Spanish giants were minutes away from being eliminated from the Champions League by Manchester City only to score twice in the final minutes of the game to take it to extra-time.

Riyad Mahrez’s 73rd minute goal had put City two goals clear at the Santiago Bernabeu only for a brace from Rodrygo Goes in the 90th and 91st minutes to draw the two sides level on aggregate.

Then, in extra time, Karim Benzema stepped up to win it for Madrid with a calmly taken penalty. After that, all hell broke loose at the Bernabeu as Madrid secured their place in Paris.

That’s where they’ll face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28th. The game will take place at the Stade de France.

It was a remarkable collapse by City to allow Madrid back into the game and former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf, the only man to win the Champions League with three different clubs (including Madrid) had an opinion as to what happened to them.

“Manchester City, like [Paris Saint-Germain], lack a mentality,” he said. “Real Madrid’s mentality isn’t something created in a year or two, or even ten. It’s about coming to a club where you know you’re part of something much greater than yourself.”