Carlo Ancelotti reveals he’s still an Evertonian ahead of Champions League final with Liverpool

Real Madrid did the impossible last night.

The Spanish giants were minutes away from being eliminated from the Champions League by Manchester City only to score twice in the final minutes of the game to take it to extra-time.

Riyad Mahrez’s 73rd minute goal had put City two goals clear at the Santiago Bernabeu only for a brace from Rodrygo Goes in the 90th and 91st minutes to draw the two sides level on aggregate.

Then, in extra time, Karim Benzema stepped up to win it for Madrid with a calmly taken penalty. After that, all hell broke loose at the Bernabeu as Madrid secured their place in Paris.

That’s where they’ll face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28th. The game will take place at the Stade de France.

The Reds, who knocked Villarreal out in similarly dramatic fashion the previous evening at La Ceramica, will be out for revenge. Madrid beat them in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

And Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he’s going to treat Madrid’s clash with Liverpool like a derby because deep down he’s still an Evertonian. Ancelotti, of course, re-joined Madrid last summer after an 18-month stint in charge of Liverpool’s city rivals.

“For me, the final will be like a derby because I’m still an Evertonian,” the Italian coach said after the win over City.