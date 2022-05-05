Carlo Ancelotti puts incredible Real Madrid comeback down to greatness

Real Madrid somehow managed to author another comeback firmly in the territory of epic on Wednesday night, coming from two goals behind to score thrice against Manchester City in the space of 15 minutes.

Nobody in the Santiago Bernabeu was cooler than Carlo Ancelotti though. The Italian manager probably lays a bigger claim to seen it all in the Champions League than anyone else, having just reached his fifth final. More than any other coach.

Speaking to Movistar+ after the match in the mix zone, Ancelotti put the comeback down to Real Madrid’s greatness.

“It’s the greatness of this club, that doesn’t let you lay down when it seems as if everything is over. It gives you the strength to continue, to believe.”

Mundo Deportivo carried the quotes, in which Ancelotti again showed his level temperament. For him, there was enough space under in his head to cast an eye ahead to the final against Liverpool.

“We played a very hard Round of 16 match, a very hard quarter-final and a very hard semi-final against three candidates to be champions. It’s still not a success because the last step is missing.”

As he had done against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Ancelotti mentioned the importance of finding energy in the final stages.

“The match was even, competitive, when it seemed as if it was ending we found the last bit of energy to equalise. When we got ahead in the tie we had already achieved an important psychological advantage. That already happened to me in the final against Liverpool [with Milan].”

He also spoke to English broadcaster BT Sport, making similar declarations.

"The big history of this club helps us to keep going." "We were able to find the last energy we had." "I think the final will be a fantastic game." Carlo Ancelotti, the coolest man around 🤌 🎙 @TheDesKelly #UCL pic.twitter.com/Cv9zZaClj3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

Having secured the La Liga title at the weekend, what was thought to be a subpar Real Madrid is on course for a historic double, or treble if counting the Spanish Supercup. With their track record, a brave person would bet against them securing their 14th Champions League in Paris.