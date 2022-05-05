Carlo Ancelotti explains the viral photo of him smoking a cigar during Real Madrid’s title celebrations

Real Madrid did the impossible last night.

The Spanish giants were minutes away from being eliminated from the Champions League by Manchester City only to score twice in the final minutes of the game to take it to extra-time.

Riyad Mahrez’s 73rd minute goal had put City two goals clear at the Santiago Bernabeu only for a brace from Rodrygo Goes in the 90th and 91st minutes to draw the two sides level on aggregate.

Then, in extra time, Karim Benzema stepped up to win it for Madrid with a calmly taken penalty. After that, all hell broke loose at the Bernabeu as Madrid secured their place in Paris.

That’s where they’ll face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28th. The game will take place at the Stade de France.

And while Liverpool are in the midst of an intense title race with City in the Premier League, Madrid will have the chance the rest some of their players in their La Liga run-in. That’s because they’ve already claimed the title; they did so last weekend.

Los Blancos beat Espanyol 4-0 at the Bernabeu on Saturday and celebrated afterwards in style. Carlo Ancelotti was photographed smoking a cigar during the festivities with Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Rodrygo Goes. It went viral.

Ancelotti was asked after the City game if he smokes cigars often.

“No, I don’t smoke cigars! It was only a photo with my friends. Yes, these players are my friends,” the veteran Italian said.