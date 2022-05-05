Barcelona launch ‘Xavineta’ advertising campaign on local buses

Barcelona have tried to capitalise on the ‘Xavineta’ craze by taking out a new advertising campaign.

‘La Xavineta’, or the Xavi-mobile, refers to the idea of people getting on board with the recovery that Barcelona have had in recent months. Despite their recent poor results, Xavi has seen the club from ninth position to second place with four games remaining.

The phrase, popularised on social media, was then given further oxygen after prominent Catalan TV satire Polonia made a song about the Xavineta with impersonators of Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernandez.

This trend was of course picked up by the social accounts of the cub itself and after a series of graphics have taken it a step further by advertising on local bus services. In Barcelona colours, the back of the bus reads ‘Get on the Xavineta’.

No doubt the marketing department will be hoping that the Xavineta can start moving again with more results after a tricky run in April, leading to three straight home losses.