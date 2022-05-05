Gerard Pique is backing Pedri to become the best player in the world.

The centre-back has spent his Barcelona career at the very top of the game, becoming one of the best defenders in the world and maintaining that level throughout his career.

Pique is still going at 35, and he has even received high praise for his performances this season amid a difficult campaign for Barca.

He is no longer on the game’s best, though, with his time now passed, and in an interview with Gary Neville, he was asked who he thinks could become the next best player in the world.

The question was angled at Barcelona youth prospects, and Pique had little hesitation when pointing to Pedri.

Pedri has been a sensation for Barca and Spain, playing more minutes than any other player in Europe last season.

The midfielder is already playing at an extremely high standard at the age of 19 and he keeps getting better.

“Pedri has many options to be the best in the world,” Pique said.

“Gavi also is very, very good for his age. They have to grow, but we have big talents at Barcelona.”