Barcelona star Dani Alves has issued his verdict on Real Madrid’s stunning comeback

Los Blancos defied all odds to come back from two down with just two minutes remaining in normal time.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men hadn’t managed a single shot on target until the 88th minute before netting twice to force extra time.

Rodrygo was on target twice before Karim Benzema stroked home a penalty in extra time to complete the comeback.

It was a historic night for Los Blancos and the Champions League, and City have been left stunned having dominated much of the tie.

But this is not a question of luck, according to Barcelona star Alves, who wrote on Twitter: “Football, friends.

“This is what it’s like in life. In football, luck doesn’t exist. If you dominate in the play or if you are dominated.

“Ah, what would football be like without Brazilians!”

Alves is right, too. Barring particlarly significant refereeing decisions, you make your own luck in this game.

Real Madrid wound up winning the battle of mentality and reach another Champions League final as a result.