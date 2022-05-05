Antonio Rudiger to sign his Real Madrid contract in the coming days

As weeks go, Real Madrid have had a good one.

On Saturday they won their 35th La Liga title, beating Espanyol 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to seal the deal with four games to spare. They followed that up with a huge, city-wide party.

And then, on Wednesday, they came from behind to knock Manchester City out of the Champions League and secure themselves a final date with Liverpool in Paris on May 28th.

And now, on Thursday morning, news has broken that Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger will sign his contract with Madrid in the coming days. The German will become a free agent at the end of this season and will sign a deal until the summer of 2026.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the deal is already done even though it won’t be announced until the end of the season. Rudiger is going to to be a Madrid player.