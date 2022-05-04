Watch: Two minute Rodrygo brace saves Real Madrid’s Champions League season

Real Madrid seemed to be down and out in their Champions League tie with Manchester City, entering the final minute of normal time with a two-goal deficit to stay in the tie.

Despite not having had a shot on target all match, Real Madrid managed two past Ederson in the space of two minutes.

Once the late crosses started coming in thick and fast, Real Madrid finally found some space in the City box. That was the case in the first goal, as Karim Benzema peeled away at the far post and cushioned the ball across the six-yard box. Rodrygo was sharpest.

GAME ON 👀 RODRYGO PULLS ONE BACK FOR REAL MADRID pic.twitter.com/sXe8yL8jNq — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 4, 2022

ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE 😲 RODRYGO LEVELS THE TIE IN STOPPAGE TIME ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5eNezDTVM9 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 4, 2022

THE GOAL THAT GAVE REAL MADRID HOPE. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KZGXCNa9fU — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022

He was also highest for the second goal, when Dani Carvajal’s cross came in. It was flicked by Marco Asensio before Rodrygo got his head to the ball.

OH WOW, OH WOW, OH WOW, OH WOW!!!!! Rodrygo bags his second goal in a matter of minutes! How has this happened!? 😱#UCL pic.twitter.com/WuimFkZdvI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES FROM RODRYGO TO LEVEL THE TIE. BERNABEU BEDLAM! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UAr6zwvhm2 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022

Since the tie went to extra time, Benzema has converted a penalty, putting Real Madrid 6-5 up on aggregate. Real Madrid in the Champions League are inevitable.