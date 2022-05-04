Champions League La Liga

Watch: Two minute Rodrygo brace saves Real Madrid’s Champions League season

Real Madrid seemed to be down and out in their Champions League tie with Manchester City, entering the final minute of normal time with a two-goal deficit to stay in the tie.

Despite not having had a shot on target all match, Real Madrid managed two past Ederson in the space of two minutes.

Once the late crosses started coming in thick and fast, Real Madrid finally found some space in the City box. That was the case in the first goal, as Karim Benzema peeled away at the far post and cushioned the ball across the six-yard box. Rodrygo was sharpest.

He was also highest for the second goal, when Dani Carvajal’s cross came in. It was flicked by Marco Asensio before Rodrygo got his head to the ball.

Since the tie went to extra time, Benzema has converted a penalty, putting Real Madrid 6-5 up on aggregate. Real Madrid in the Champions League are inevitable.

