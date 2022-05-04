Watch: Riyad Mahrez thumps home opener to leave Real Madrid on the brink

Real Madrid are on the brink of elimination from the Champions League.

Having played out a tense 70 minutes with both sides having decent but not brilliant chances throughout, Manchester City struck first.

With Los Blancos pushing for the aggregate equaliser, Manchester City played out of the pressure and released Bernardo Silva into the Real Madrid half with space. His run to the edge of the box and laying off to the right, Riyad Mahrez hammered the ball in at the near post first time.

MAHREZ! 🪄 Man City carve Real Madrid open before the winger applies a brilliant finish to the move ⚽️ This man loves scoring in the big Champions League games!#UCL pic.twitter.com/6gD1hOo8CN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

MAHREZ POWERS MAN CITY AHEAD! 💥 pic.twitter.com/7KdAbZauF1 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022

MAHREZ GIVES CITY THE LEAD 🔥 A HUGE STEP TOWARDS PARIS pic.twitter.com/xjfIOvKxrc — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 4, 2022

That leaves Real Madrid just 10 minutes to grab two goals and send the match to extra time. Although they have excelled at remarkable comebacks in the Champions League so far, this might be their toughest assignment yet.

So far Karim Benzema has been kept quiet for the most part, but as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain can attest, the Frenchman only needs one chance to turn a match on its head.